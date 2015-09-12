Egypt Sales Tax changes
- Sep 12, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Egypt has issued a number of improvements to its Sales Tax regime. This is ahead of plans to introduce a VAT implementation Bill in the next month.
The Sales Tax changes include:
- New allowances for the deduction of input Sales Tax incurred along the production chain
- Launch of a ‘Sales Tax Lottery’, whereby a weekly cash-prize will be given based on full compliant invoices prepared by tax payers
- Withdrawal of a number of essential products from the Sales Tax levy
- The introduction of a withholding requirement on certain Sales Tax payments to reduce tax fraud and under disclosure
- Increase in the tax registration threshold to Egyptian Pound 500,000 per annum
- Simplification of the number of Sales Tax rates
