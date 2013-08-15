Egypt to introduce VAT in 2014
- Aug 15, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The Egypt Sales Tax regime may be phased out by 2014 as the government looks to introduce a full Value Added Tax system.
The plan is to overhaul this simple Sales Tax regime in July 2014.
Currently, a 10% sales tax is levied on most goods and imports. There is also a reduced 5% rates basic goods and services. Exports are exempt. There is a 25% rate for certain luxury goods.
The neighbouring Gulf States are also considering introducing VAT.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara