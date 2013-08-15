Egypt to introduce VAT in 2014

The Egypt Sales Tax regime may be phased out by 2014 as the government looks to introduce a full Value Added Tax system.

The plan is to overhaul this simple Sales Tax regime in July 2014.

Currently, a 10% sales tax is levied on most goods and imports. There is also a reduced 5% rates basic goods and services. Exports are exempt. There is a 25% rate for certain luxury goods.

The neighbouring Gulf States are also considering introducing VAT.