Egypt VAT launch Sept 2016

  • Jun 27, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Egyptian Finance Minister has declared that a full VAT regime will be launched in the autumn.

The announcement came as Egypt plans a $3 billion bond to cover its deficit. The implementation of VAT, to widen the government’s tax base, is seen as a key reform to secure the debt.

The imposition of VAT, potentially at 14%, still requires Parliamentary approval.

