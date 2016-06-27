Egypt VAT launch Sept 2016
- Jun 27, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Egyptian Finance Minister has declared that a full VAT regime will be launched in the autumn.
The announcement came as Egypt plans a $3 billion bond to cover its deficit. The implementation of VAT, to widen the government’s tax base, is seen as a key reform to secure the debt.
The imposition of VAT, potentially at 14%, still requires Parliamentary approval.
