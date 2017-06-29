Egypt VAT rises to 14%
- Jun 29, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The Egyptian VAT rate rises from 13% to 14% on 1 July 2017.
Egypt introduced VAT in 2016 at 13%. It replaced a 10% Sales Tax. The plan had been to raise VAT to 14% in October of this year, but a worsening fiscal environment forced the rise to be brought forward.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara