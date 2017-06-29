VATLive > Blog > VAT > Egypt VAT rises to 14% - Avalara

Egypt VAT rises to 14%

  • Jun 29, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Egypt VAT rises to 14%

The Egyptian VAT rate rises from 13% to 14% on 1 July 2017.

Egypt introduced VAT in 2016 at 13%.  It replaced a 10% Sales Tax.  The plan had been to raise VAT to 14% in October of this year, but a worsening fiscal environment forced the rise to be brought forward.

Click for free Egyptian VAT info

Egypt VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/egypt,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/egypt
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/egypt,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/egypt
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/egypt,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/egypt
May-31-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara