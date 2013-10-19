Estonia grapples with VAT fraud
- Oct 19, 2013 | Richard Asquith
Estonia has introduced a number of measures to help eliminate VAT fraud – an €222m problem for the newest member of the Euro currency. This is causing an increasing compliance burden on local and foreign businesses.
Anti VAT fraud measures include:
- Limits on VAT reclaims for the purchases of vehicles
- An extension of VAT refund repayment timetable with interest accruing to 60 days
- New domestic Intrastat reporting, listing sales and purchase above €1,000
The last measure follows similar new domestic reporting requirements for local and VAT registered non-resident EU companies in Hungary and Slovakia.
