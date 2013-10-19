Estonia grapples with VAT fraud

Estonia has introduced a number of measures to help eliminate VAT fraud – an €222m problem for the newest member of the Euro currency. This is causing an increasing compliance burden on local and foreign businesses.

Anti VAT fraud measures include:

Limits on VAT reclaims for the purchases of vehicles

An extension of VAT refund repayment timetable with interest accruing to 60 days

New domestic Intrastat reporting, listing sales and purchase above €1,000

The last measure follows similar new domestic reporting requirements for local and VAT registered non-resident EU companies in Hungary and Slovakia.