Estonia marketplace VAT reporting obligations 2021

Estonia is set to follow the examples of France and Italy, and require online marketplace to report on their third-party sellers' transactions.

Marketplaces will have to provide annual listing of transactions per seller. This will include their contact details, and Estonian VAT registration details. The platforms will have to detail income made in Estonia.

The reporting cycle is annual, with reports due by the 1 February. The first report, covering 2021, will therefore be due by February 2022.

The reporting obligations will be in addition to the EU VAT ecommerce package, which comes in on 1 July 2021. This will make marketplaces the deemed supplier for many of their sellers’ transactions.