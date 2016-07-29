Estonia raises VAT registration threshold 2018
- Jul 29, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Estonia is set to increase its Value Added Tax registration threshold from €16,000 to €40,000 per annum. The increase has been proposed to lift many of the smallest companies outside of the VAT compliance obligation.
The right to voluntary registration below this threshold will remain in place.
The threshold only applies to resident businesses. Foreign companies providing taxable supplies in Estonia that triggers the obligation to register must do so from the first supply irrespective of the values.
