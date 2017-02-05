VATLive > Blog > VAT > Estonia VAT registration threshold - Avalara

Estonia VAT registration threshold

  • Feb 5, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Estonia has progressed proposals to raise its VAT registration threshold from €16,000 to €40,000 per annum.

The European Commission has approved the rise as a derogation from the EU VAT Directive which sets the limits on registration thresholds.

The new threshold will come into place from 1 January 2018.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara