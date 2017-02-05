Estonia VAT registration threshold
- Feb 5, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Estonia has progressed proposals to raise its VAT registration threshold from €16,000 to €40,000 per annum.
The European Commission has approved the rise as a derogation from the EU VAT Directive which sets the limits on registration thresholds.
The new threshold will come into place from 1 January 2018.
Need help with your Estonian VAT compliance?
Researching Estonian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses