VATLive > Blog > VAT > Ethiopia raises VAT registration threshold - Avalara

Ethiopia raises VAT registration threshold

  • Mar 1, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Ethiopia raises VAT registration threshold

Ethiopia raised its VAT registration threshold from 20 February 2018.

The new level is ETB 1million – previously ETB 0.5m.  VAT is currently levied at 15%. Non-residents must also register if providing services. Otherwise, they are only liable to register if they have a permanent establishment in the country.

Click for free VAT info

Latest news
Ethiopia raises VAT registration threshold
March 2, 2018

Ethiopia raised its VAT registration threshold from 20 February 2018. The new level is ETB 1million – previously ETB 0.5m.  VAT is currently levied at...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara