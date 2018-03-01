Ethiopia raises VAT registration threshold
- Mar 1, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Ethiopia raised its VAT registration threshold from 20 February 2018.
The new level is ETB 1million – previously ETB 0.5m. VAT is currently levied at 15%. Non-residents must also register if providing services. Otherwise, they are only liable to register if they have a permanent establishment in the country.
