VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > EU breakthrough e-book reduced VAT rates - Avalara

EU breakthrough e-book reduced VAT rates

  • Apr 18, 2018 | Richard Asquith
EU breakthrough e-book reduced VAT rates

The EU is close to resolving a tax dispute between France and the Czech Republic that would pave the way to reduced VAT rates on e-books.

Currently, following a March 2017 European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling, electronic books are subject to member states’ higher, standard VAT rates. However, their printed versions enjoy reduced or nil VAT rates. This is because the EU VAT Directive - which controls VAT rate setting for member states - was drawn up before the emergence of e-books and did not name them for the tax subsidy.

Several member states, included France and Luxembourg, have lost a number of ECJ rulings in recent years in an attempt to reverse this fiscal anomaly.

In November 2016, the European Commission (‘EC’) proposed allowing countries to drop or eliminate their VAT rates on electronic books. However, the Czech Republic blocked the reform in June 2017, insisting it be linked to other anti-VAT fraud measures.

Since February 2018, there has been intensive discussions between France and the Czech Republic to resolve the impasse. French President, Emmanuel Macron, now looks set to accept a new compromise offer by the Czech Prime Minister, Andrej Babis. The current holder of the rotating EU Council Presidency, Bulgaria, has said it “is willing to make some efforts to improve the situation and explore the possibilities to reach a compromise decision.”

The Czech Republic suffered heavy criticism for holding the popular VAT reform hostage, and is anxious to break the deadlock. This could enable a loosening of the e-book VAT rules by 2019 as there is popular support by all other countries for the overhaul.

Click for free VAT info

Latest news
Poland delays VAT cut to reform reduced rates
October 22, 2018

Poland’s Ministry of Finance has announced that it will recategorise many supplies to within the current reduced VAT rate category. However, this will mean Poland will not...
Read more
Hungary VAT registration threshold HUF 12m Jan 2019
October 17, 2018

Hungary has received permission to introduce an VAT registration threshold for businesses of HUF 12 million from 1 January 2019. This is approximately €48,000, based...
Read more
UK MTD pilot goes public; Oct 2019 groups & non-resident delay
October 16, 2018

HMRC announced today that it is opening the test pilot for its Making Tax Digital for VAT programme to the public.  However, HMRC also announced...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara