EU considers minor €5k VAT MOSS registration threshold

The EU is considering imposing only a minor VAT registration threshold of €5,000 for providers of digital services to consumers across the single market. The update will be a major disappointment for the UK digital industry, which has undertaken a major lobbying campaign for a €100,000 threshold to lift small and micro digital businesses out of the 2015 EU VAT MOSS (see below) burden – compliance typically costs £1,000 per annum. Most EU tax authorities had agreed in September 2015 to the introduction of a threshold. This followed reports of micro companies avoiding the new VAT.

Campaign for €100,000 VAT threshold

Andrus Ansip, the European Commission (EC) Vice-President for the Digital Single Market, spoke out against the lack of a threshold as damaging to the EU’s digital economy, a top-3 priority for the EC. This idea comes as only 12,000 businesses across the EU have registered for MOSS reporting. The EC had anticipated 1 million. At the 9 September Fiscalis meeting, where tax authorities from the 28 member states discuss shared VAT issues, it was suggested that a threshold should be proposed in 2016 by the EC. Whilst this would take 2-5 years to agree and implement, it did appear to open the door to a compromise for the UK and others. However, there has been considerable resistance from Germany, Denmark, Italy and others to the idea of a high threshold. This has resulted in the EC to now consider the €5,000 threshold concession.

UK’s micro businesses incur EU VAT burden for the first time