EU consults on VAT fraud

  • Mar 24, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The European Commission has launched a consultation on the free exchange of tax data between member states to help fight VAT fraud in the area of e-commerce. It seeks to understand from the online marketplaces, tax authorities and payment companies how best to detect and prevent undeclared transactions for VAT purposes.

3 potential solutions are envisaged by the EC, including:

  1. Authorities continue as they are, collecting variable levels of information
  2. The EC assists the tax authorities in collecting and processing data on a non-regulated basis
  3. The EU legal framework is updated to enable tax authorities to collect data from payment intermediaries (not possible at present) to identify non-VAT compliant merchants

The areas to be consulted include:

  • VAT fraud on B2C goods e-commerce
  • Do the tax authorities have sufficient legislative powers to combat VAT fraud?
  • To what extent would further tax harmonisation help prevent fraud?

