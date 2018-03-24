EU consults on VAT fraud

The European Commission has launched a consultation on the free exchange of tax data between member states to help fight VAT fraud in the area of e-commerce. It seeks to understand from the online marketplaces, tax authorities and payment companies how best to detect and prevent undeclared transactions for VAT purposes.

3 potential solutions are envisaged by the EC, including:

Authorities continue as they are, collecting variable levels of information The EC assists the tax authorities in collecting and processing data on a non-regulated basis The EU legal framework is updated to enable tax authorities to collect data from payment intermediaries (not possible at present) to identify non-VAT compliant merchants

The areas to be consulted include: