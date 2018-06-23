EU ECOFIN VAT reforms update

There was political agreement on new tools to close the €50billion VAT fraud gap. These tools facilitate the free exchange of information between member states to aid co-operation. This includes:

The minimum EU standard VAT rate has been set permanently at 15%. This rate had been in effect on a temporary basis since 1993.

Four quick fixes to improve the day-to-day functioning of the current VAT system for goods. These received agreement. However, a new, fifth cost-sharing mechanism in financial services was proposed by several delegations. There was no unanimity for this fifth proposal. The Commission did not accept it as it may interfere with free establishment and distort the operations of the single market. France and Spain rejected agreement on all the fixes as a result of the exclusion of the fith, and therefore discussions will still have to continue.

The four quick fixes are: