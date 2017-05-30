VATLive > Blog > European News > EU legal blow to reverse charge fraud measures - Avalara

EU legal blow to reverse charge fraud measures

  • May 30, 2017 | Richard Asquith
EU legal blow to reverse charge fraud measures

Lawyers to the European Council of Ministers have alegedly cast doubt on a proposal to introduce a voluntary reverse charge mechanism to combat VAT fraud.  The measures were to be introduced until 2022 to help reduce fraud estimated to cost member states up to €50billion per annum in lost VAT revenues

Generalised reverse charge proposal

The proposal was put forward by the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia and other central European states which have experienced high volumes of missing trader VAT fraud.  The same measure, domestic reverse charge, has been used successfully in fraud-sensitive industries only to reduce fraud by eliminating the cash payment of VAT.   This latest proposal, generalised reverse charge, had aimed at extending it to all B2B transactions above €10,000 on a country-by-country voluntary basis.  This would only be on a temporary basis until 2022 by which time a definitive VAT reform would be concluded to tackle the fraud issue.

Measure deemed excessive and distortive

The EU’s Council of Ministers’ legal service however last week indicated that the measure may cause disturbance to the EU single market and was disproportionate.  The measure also deviates from the EU’s general VAT principles on the levying of VAT through the transaction chain.  The legal service calls for more investigation into alternative measures.

Click for free VAT info

Latest news
Poland delays VAT cut to reform reduced rates
October 22, 2018

Poland’s Ministry of Finance has announced that it will recategorise many supplies to within the current reduced VAT rate category. However, this will mean Poland will not...
Read more
Hungary VAT registration threshold HUF 12m Jan 2019
October 17, 2018

Hungary has received permission to introduce an VAT registration threshold for businesses of HUF 12 million from 1 January 2019. This is approximately €48,000, based...
Read more
UK MTD pilot goes public; Oct 2019 groups & non-resident delay
October 16, 2018

HMRC announced today that it is opening the test pilot for its Making Tax Digital for VAT programme to the public.  However, HMRC also announced...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara