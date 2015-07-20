EU reversal on UK domestic energy reduced VAT?

The European Commission (EC) this week indicated that it may revise its rules that saw the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ban the UK’s reduced VAT concession on the installation of home solar panels, wall insulations and hot water boilers (4 June 2015).

The EU Commissioners discussed the implications of the case this week in the context of EC President Claude Junker’s ‘Investment Plan’. The plan includes a review of VAT and tax policies to stimulate investment in energy efficiency.

The EC also has a broader commitment to promote positive climate change measures, which the ruling could undermine.

A change of view from the EC could be a source of political relief to the UK since the ruling potentially threatened the Conservative government's ‘Tax Lock’ election manifesto commitment to not raise VAT. It could also leave the UK government's £600m Green Deal on course to achieve its targets.