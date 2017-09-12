EU proposes e-commerce platforms liable for VAT fraud

The EU is progressing with proposals to impose liabilities on online marketplaces for VAT fraud committed by non-EU merchants on their e-commerce platforms. The move will attempt to tackle over €5bn in non/under declared VAT by fraudsters, many originating from China. The UK introduced the same measure in 2016 to tackle its own estimated £1.5bn fraud losses.

The EU plan also involves making 3rd party warehouses and fulfilment centers liable if they have not acted in good faith in determining if their non-EU merchant customers are fully EU VAT compliant. As a tax measure, the proposal would require unanimity from all 28 EU member states. However, only a small handful of states - including Poland, Croatia, Finland and Slovenia - have raised any major concerns about surrendering such fiscal autonomy to the EU level.