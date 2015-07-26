EU regrets no VAT registration threshold on digital services MOSS

An EU European Commissionaire has confirmed that the introduction of a VAT registration threshold for the new 2015 EU VAT changes on digital services would have been practical.

Andrus Ansip, Vice President for the Digital Single Market on the European Commission, explained that when the new rules were agreed to in 2008, a small minority of member states blocked plans for a threshold. He is drawing up new proposals for review after the summer, which could mean the introduction of the Euro 100,000 per annum threshold in 2016.

The admission came as latest figures for the number of companies registered for MOSS (see below) at only 12,000 across the entire EU. That is a tiny fraction of the target of 1 million.