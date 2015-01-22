EU rejects 2015 digital services VAT threshold

The European Commission has ruled out the introduction of an EU VAT registration threshold (de minimis) for cross border sales of digital and electronic services. The ruling came as a response to recent UK MEPs’ requests for a digital VAT threshold.

Micro-businesses providing electronic services to consumers in the EU are facing an obligation to register for VAT for the first time because of the 2015 EU VAT digital services changes. This requires such providers to charge the VAT rate of their consumers’ country of residency for the first time – previously providers just charged the VAT rate of the country they were based in.

To report and pay the foreign VAT under the new rules, providers now have to register on a new web Mini One-Stop-Shop portal. However, they must already be VAT-registered in their home country. Since the UK has a relatively high VAT registration threshold, £81,000 per annum, this will require many micro-businesses to register for the first time and report VAT each quarter.

The UK tax authorities, HMRC, did make the concession of not requiring such businesses to also start charging UK VAT on their UK sales. In addition, HMRC also permitted UK providers to ignore until 30 June the complex new rules on tracking customers’ location.

But this has still left a considerable VAT reporting burden on the small enterprises.