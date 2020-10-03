EU to arm VAT Committee with implementation powers

As part of the recently announced EU Tax Package, the European Commission (EC) is bringing forward to empower its VAT Committee with rule implementation powers

The VAT Committee, which provides expert consultation on various issues for the EC, could become a ‘comitology committee’. This would enable the passing of certain implementing powers to the EC under the supervision of the VAT Committee. The Committee is made up of VAT expert representatives from member states. The proposed powers would, acting by qualified majority on the interpretation of the VAT Directive, and oversee the adoption of implementing acts by the Commission in the field of value added tax. This should enhance the efficiency of the decision-making process in the area of VAT.