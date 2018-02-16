VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > EU to audit VAT recovery - Avalara

EU to audit VAT recovery

  • Feb 16, 2018 | Richard Asquith
EU to audit VAT recovery

The European Commission has launched an audit of the foreign VAT recovery administration of the EU 28 member states.

The EC is anxious to see if countries are providing an adequate and efficient cash refund for companies incurring foreign EU VAT on company expenses. It is concerned that delays act as a disincentive to cross-border trade and the promotion of the Single Market.

The review will last eight months, and include a review of compliance with the EU 8th Directive on VAT recovery and the European Court of Justice. Any material breaches could result in the EC launching infringement procedures against and state.

Click for free VAT info

Latest news
Poland delays VAT cut to reform reduced rates
October 22, 2018

Poland’s Ministry of Finance has announced that it will recategorise many supplies to within the current reduced VAT rate category. However, this will mean Poland will not...
Read more
Hungary VAT registration threshold HUF 12m Jan 2019
October 17, 2018

Hungary has received permission to introduce an VAT registration threshold for businesses of HUF 12 million from 1 January 2019. This is approximately €48,000, based...
Read more
UK MTD pilot goes public; Oct 2019 groups & non-resident delay
October 16, 2018

HMRC announced today that it is opening the test pilot for its Making Tax Digital for VAT programme to the public.  However, HMRC also announced...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara