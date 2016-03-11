EU to relax reduced VAT rates

The European Commission is to propose in the forthcoming days a relaxation of the rules on reduced VAT rates for the 28 EU member states. VATlive reported initially in October 2015 on this as part of the 2016 EU VAT work plans.

Currently, member states may only have two reduced VAT rates, the lower of which can only be 5% or higher. The types of products which reduced rates can be applied to are strictly limited, and detailed in Annex III of the EU VAT Directive.