EU to review VAT reforms
- May 21, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The EU’s meeting of members’ finance ministers, ECOFIN, will convene 24 and 25 May. In addition to reviewing the next seven-year EU budget, the meeting will also review several VAT reforms. These will include:
- Proposal for an experimental anti-VAT fraud general domestic reverse charge mechanism
- Reduced VAT rates for e-books to match the rates for published books
- Administrative cooperation between tax authorities to combat VAT fraud around Eurofisc, Interpol, the European Anti-Fraud Office and Transaction Network Analysis data exchange.
Latest news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara