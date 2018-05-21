EU to review VAT reforms

The EU’s meeting of members’ finance ministers, ECOFIN, will convene 24 and 25 May. In addition to reviewing the next seven-year EU budget, the meeting will also review several VAT reforms. These will include:

Proposal for an experimental anti-VAT fraud general domestic reverse charge mechanism

Reduced VAT rates for e-books to match the rates for published books

Administrative cooperation between tax authorities to combat VAT fraud around Eurofisc, Interpol, the European Anti-Fraud Office and Transaction Network Analysis data exchange.