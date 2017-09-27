EU VAT Gap falls to €152bn

The latest analysis of missing EU VAT (the ‘VAT Gap’) from fraud, bankruptcies and poor administration, has fallen to €151.5 billion in 2015. This compares to €159.5 billion in 2014. The latest estimate of unaccounted for VAT represents 12% of the anticipated collections based on economic activity and VAT rates across the 28 EU member states. This is a 2.1% closing on the previous year’s gap.

Italy accounts for almost one quarter of missing EU VAT

Highlights from the latest, 2015 VAT Gap analysis include: Italy accounts for 23% of the €151.5 billion VAT missing in Europe

Sweden has the smallest VAT Gap, at 1.4%, despite having the second highest EU VAT rate – 25%.

Romania has the largest gap at 37.2% of expected VAT revenues

The UK's VAT Gap grew from €18.7 billion to €22.2 billion The EU has proposed a range of reforms to the EU VAT regime, contained within its VAT Action Plan. This includes more sharing of information across borders, and the move to a destination-based tax system in 2021. Countries have been active too, introducing the reverse charge in fraud-sensitive sectors, and the split payments in countries such as Italy, Romania and Poland.

