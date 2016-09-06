VATLive > Blog > European News > EU VAT Gap shrinks to €160billion - Avalara

EU VAT Gap shrinks to €160billion

  • Sep 6, 2016 | Richard Asquith
EU VAT Gap shrinks to €160billion

The estimate for ‘missing’ EU VAT, the ‘VAT Gap’ has fallen to €160billion as at 2014. This is a drop of €2.5 billion on 2013. The drop is being put down to an improving European economy and better fraud-detection measures by member states.

The VAT Gap

Each year, the European Commission works with the 28 EU member states to reconcile forecasts of VAT that should be collected versus actual receipts. The VAT receipt forecasts, known as VAT Total Tax Liability (VTTL), are based on national VAT rates applied to recorded sales of taxable supplies.

Reasons for the difference between VTTL and actual VAT receipts include:

  • VAT fraud
  • VAT planning to lower liabilities
  • Poor tax administrative procedures
  • VAT debtors going into liquidation

VAT Sinners & Saints

The countries with the largest VAT Gap include: Romania, Lithuania and Malta. Romania showed the biggest rise in VAT Gap in 2014, increasing by 4%.

The countries with the lowest gaps are: Sweden, Luxembourg and Finland. Greece showed the best improvement, with its Gap closing by 6%.

Latest news
Poland delays VAT cut to reform reduced rates
October 22, 2018

Poland’s Ministry of Finance has announced that it will recategorise many supplies to within the current reduced VAT rate category. However, this will mean Poland will not...
Read more
Hungary VAT registration threshold HUF 12m Jan 2019
October 17, 2018

Hungary has received permission to introduce an VAT registration threshold for businesses of HUF 12 million from 1 January 2019. This is approximately €48,000, based...
Read more
UK MTD pilot goes public; Oct 2019 groups & non-resident delay
October 16, 2018

HMRC announced today that it is opening the test pilot for its Making Tax Digital for VAT programme to the public.  However, HMRC also announced...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara