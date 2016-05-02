EU VAT number for intra-community VAT

The European Court of Justice’s Advocate General (AG) has opined that a valid EU VAT number may not be required to qualify for VAT zero-rating on an intra-community supply. Whilst the AG’s opinion is not binding, it does give serious weight to the position. This will be a set back for the German tax authorities which had been attempting to increase the burden of proof on the vendor on intra-community zero-rating to help prevent VAT fraud – estimated to cost EU member states €50 billion per annum.

Zero rating on intra-community supplies

Under the EU VAT Directive, B2B sales of goods across EU VAT borders is VAT zero-rated. This simplification avoids the vendor being required to VAT register in the country of its customer under the EU’s current destination-principle VAT system. Instead, the customer records the arrival of the goods for VAT as a cashflow neutral sale and purchase – a process known as the ‘reverse charge’. To benefit from this relief, it is generally accepted that the purchaser must provide a valid EU VAT number (to prove they are a business, and not a taxable consumer) that can be verified by the vendor on the EU's online VIES database. A vendor should also obtain proof that the goods left their country, typical supporting transport documentation, and there was a genuine intra-community dispatch (export) of the goods.

AG challenges valid VAT number requirement