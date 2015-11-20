EU VAT on voucher disagreements

The resolution of the harmonize treatment of Value Added Tax still alludes the European Union. The latest Latvian presidency failed to bring the member states together on a shared approach to VAT on vouchers.

The principle issue of disagreement remains the definition of a voucher for VAT treatment.

In addition, the member states cannot agree on the right of providers of multi purpose vouchers to deduct their input VAT. Over half the member states believe such vouchers are outside the scope of VAT and should therefore not enjoy the right to deduct VAT on expenses or overheads.