EU VAT pitfalls international conference organisers

Conference & exhibition organisers always used to follow the EU VAT regulations pertaining to the generic VAT services classification known as “cultural, artistic, sporting, scientific, educational and entertainment”. Pre 2011, this category had been an exception to the general VAT rules. The place of supply of these services for VAT purposes was defined as the place where the event was performed.

A change however did occur on 1 January 2011. Within the Directive 2008/08/EC, known as the VAT Package, a new Article 53 came into effect. It stated that the place of supply of services of “admissions” to events is where the event takes place.

What did this mean? While, by implication, exhibition services VAT treatment changed to the place where the exhibitor is based, conference and exhibition delegate admissions continued as before i.e. the VAT applicable being the VAT of the location where the event takes place.

These rules continue today, but still cause considerable confusion and can lead to expensive pitfalls.