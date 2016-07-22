EU VAT rulings disappoints
- Jul 22, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The EU VAT Cross-Border Rulings scheme continues to show a disappointing take-up.
The scheme is operated by seven member states, and provided answers to companies on cross-border VAT questions. It started three years ago in 2013 and is scheduled to continue until September 2018.
The number of questions since its launch is as follows:
2013: 1
2014: 10
2015: 6
2016: 1 (to June)
The slow start, and subsequent fall off from modest numbers of initial enquiries, is likely due to a poor awareness.
