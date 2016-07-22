EU VAT rulings disappoints

The EU VAT Cross-Border Rulings scheme continues to show a disappointing take-up.

The scheme is operated by seven member states, and provided answers to companies on cross-border VAT questions. It started three years ago in 2013 and is scheduled to continue until September 2018.

The number of questions since its launch is as follows:

2013: 1

2014: 10

2015: 6

2016: 1 (to June)

The slow start, and subsequent fall off from modest numbers of initial enquiries, is likely due to a poor awareness.