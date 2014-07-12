European Commission warns Romania on VAT recovery

The European Commission has formally requested Romania to improve its VAT recovery process of face sanction.

The reasoned opinion from the EC, the step before proceedings at the European Court of Justice (ECJ), states that the time to repay claims under the EU 8th VAT Directive take in excess of six months. This is far in excess of the average time taken by other member states.

Romania must now reply to the EC or face a referral to the ECJ after 60 days.