European ruling on VAT treatment of leasing and insurance leasing services

  • Mar 16, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The European Court of Justice has ruled that insurance cover attached to leases of machinery and equipment etc. should be treated as a separate supply for EU VAT purposes.

The case, BGZ Leasing, concerned the leasing of equipment with underwriting the insurance cover - which was a recharge by the leasor to the leasee.

Lease services are charged with VAT.  However, direct insurance is exempt from VAT as a financial services.  In the contract under review, the two services were treated as a single, composite service.

Insurance is a separate and VAT exempt service

The ECJ ruled that since the lease insurance was a distinct service - invoiced separately and not compulsory - it was a different service and therefore exempt from VAT.  It may however be liable to insurance premium tax.

Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara