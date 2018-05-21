Avalara Europe have been named European Tax Technology Firm of the Year 2018 at the recent International Tax Review (ITR) European Tax Awards.



Avalara was recognised for its success in launching pioneering automation to successfully help thousands of clients manage the evolving reporting demands of tax authorities in Europe and beyond. This has included new, real-time VAT transaction reporting for countries such as Spain (SII).

Avalara VAT Reporting addresses the complexities of VAT compliance for large enterprises, and provides efficiency, increased accuracy, and a reduction in manual compliance processes. It helps remove the complexities of filing VAT returns in multiple countries, and ensures they match the required formats of each of the countries.

Richard Asquith, VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara, commented:“We are extremely proud to receive this highly sought-after award from ITR. It recognises much of the ground-breaking technologies and services our fast-growing teams have brought to the market this year. We have many more exciting solutions being launched over the next twelve months to help businesses of all size remain compliant as they expand globally.”