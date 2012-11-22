Global VAT rates on the increase – review the major changes

Raising VAT rates is not limited to Europe.

Over 150 countries around the world have a VAT or similar Goods and Services Tax (GST).

As with Europe, many of these countries have been raising their consumption tax rates to help cope with ballooning sovereign debt piles. Examples include:

India and China are both overhauling their current VAT / consumption taxes, with ambitions to model their regimes on the current EU system.

This just leaves the US an the only major economy not to operate a VAT system.