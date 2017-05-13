Finland import postponement update
- May 13, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Finland has issued proposals to update its import VAT deferment scheme this month. The changes include:
- Importers must report the import VAT due in the same month as the import
- For VAT-registered businesses The tax office will become responsible for administering the import VAT administration instead of the customs office
- Non-VAT registered businesses will still have to pay import VAT to the customs office. Although the customs office remain responsible for verifying correct customs valuations and regulatory compliance
- All cases of having to pay import VAT at the point of importation will now be withdrawn
