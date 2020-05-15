Finland raises VAT registration threshold to €15k Jan 2021
- May 15, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Finland is to increase its VAT registration threshold from €10,000 to €15,000 on 1 January 2021.
Finland had to seek permission from the EU Commission for the rise since thresholds across the EU 27 member states are controlled by the EU VAT Directive. This derogation was granted on 7 May 2020.
The new €15,000 limit may be retained until December 2024, when the extension would have to be renewed.
This threshold does not apply to foreign, non-resident traders with a Finnish VAT registration. The threshold is nil. An exception is the distance selling threshold for B2C e-commerce sellers providing goods to Finish consumers from inside the EU. The Finnish distance selling threshold is €35,000 per annum.
