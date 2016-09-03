Finland to launch VAT cash accounting
- Sep 3, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Finland plans to introduce cash accounting basis for VAT reporting. This would mean taxpayers only declaring and paying VAT on sales (output VAT) when the receivable has been collected.
There is no scheduled date for the launch of the regime. It would likely only be offered to small businesses.
Need help with your Finnish VAT compliance?
Researching Finnish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses