Finland to launch VAT cash accounting

  • Sep 3, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Finland to launch VAT cash accounting

Finland plans to introduce cash accounting basis for VAT reporting. This would mean taxpayers only declaring and paying VAT on sales (output VAT) when the receivable has been collected.

There is no scheduled date for the launch of the regime.  It would likely only be offered to small businesses.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara