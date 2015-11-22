Ghana raises VAT registration threshold

Ghana is to increase its VAT registration threshold. The new level at which businesses (companies and unincorporated entrepreneurs) must compulsory VAT register is Ghananian Cedi GHS 200,000, up from the previous GHS 120,000.

This threshold applies of any 12 month period. Companies that bill more than 25,000 in a three month period and expect to continue at the same rate of sales must VAT register. The option for a voluntary registration remains.

The measure was introduced in the 2016 Budget.