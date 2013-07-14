Ghana to extend Value Added Tax base
- Jul 14, 2013 | Richard Asquith
Following a recommendation by the International Monetary Fund, Ghana is set to extend the net of goods and services which will be liable to Value Added Tax.
These may include:
- Financial services, including insurance policies and banking
- Books, newspapers and postage
- Medical supplies
The current Ghanaian VAT rate is 16%. Any new changes to the VAT net would come into effect in 2014.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara