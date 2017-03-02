Ghana VAT changes
Mar 2, 2017
The proposed 2017 budget for Ghana has introduced a number of changes to the indirect tax regime. These include:
- Exemption from VAT for financial services
- New VAT rate of 3% for certain businesses as opposed to the standard rate of 15%, which was introduced in 2014
- Exemption from VAT for real estate transactions
- Exemption from VAT for internal airline flights
