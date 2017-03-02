VATLive > Blog > VAT > Ghana VAT changes - Avalara

Ghana VAT changes

  • Mar 2, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The proposed 2017 budget for Ghana has introduced a number of changes to the indirect tax regime.  These include:

  • Exemption from VAT for financial services
  • New VAT rate of 3% for certain businesses as opposed to the standard rate of 15%, which was introduced in 2014
  • Exemption from VAT for real estate transactions
  • Exemption from VAT for internal airline flights

Latest news
Ghana VAT rate restructured to 12.5% Aug 2018
August 6, 2018

Ghana has split out the 2.5% National Health Levy from the combined current VAT rate. This means the new VAT rate will be 12.5% instead...
Read more
Ghana abandons VAT rise
July 30, 2018

Ghana has confirmed that it will not go ahead with the previously proposed VAT rise. It had been announced in February that it would rise from...
Read more
Ghana to raise VAT to 17%
February 17, 2018

Ghana has proposed a Value Added Tax rate increase of 2% to 17%. The rate was last increased from 12.5% to the current 15% in ...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara