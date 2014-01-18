Ghana – VAT rise update

Following the announced Ghana VAT rise to 15% in 2014 , there is confirmation of other changes to the VAT regime.

The National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL), which is charged in a addition to VAT. has not changed, and remains at 2.5%. The effective VAT rate in Ghana is now therefore 17.5%.

In addition to the VAT rises, the net of goods subject to VAT was also increased to include the following:

The sale of immovable property by a developer

Fees on financial services, credit, currency including insurance premiums (life insurance is exempt)

Domestic transport for passenger air travel, haulage and vehicle rental

Auction houses and gyms

Non-retail pharmaceuticals supplies

Any businesses providing the above services will now have to VAT register with the tax authorities, and submit monthly filings.