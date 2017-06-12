Gibraltar loses tax ruling at EU

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has today ruled against Gibraltar’s appeal to have it exempted from the UK’s 15% gambling tax. This set-back for the island’s burgeoning offshore gambling sector will add to Brexit worries and long term loss of EU access for other key areas for the territory, such as financial services.

Gibraltar gambling industry challenges UK 15% gambling tax

The UK’s Point of Consumption Tax (POC), introduced in 2014, levied 15% consumption tax on UK residents using online gambling services provided from outside the UK. This imposed an obligation on offshore gambling operators to levy and remit the tax to the UK’s HMRC, and drew Gibraltar-based gambling operators into UK taxation net for the first time. The POC legislation also required non-UK based operators to be regulated in the UK if active in the UK market. There is no VAT on gambling. The Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association (GBGA) challenged the basis of the tax, claiming it violated Article 56 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), allowing the freedom to trade freely across EU borders. After losing in the UK’s High Court, the GBGA sought a referral to the ECJ.

ECJ backs UK taxman