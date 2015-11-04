Greece 23% e-book VAT
- Nov 4, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Greece has confirmed that the standard VAT rate applies to the provision of electronic books. This is in line with the March 2015 ECJ e-book VAT ruling against France and Luxembourg who were applying their reduced VAT rates.
Printed books, newspapers and journals remain at the reduced Greek VAT rate of 6%. The provision of printing services to booksellers should be charged at the standard Greek VAT rate.
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara