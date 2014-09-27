Greece drops annual VAT return and changes returns form

Greece has dropped the requirement for VAT registered traders to complete annual VAT returns. In addition, the Greek VAT return is changing both for monthly resident filings and quarterly filings by non-resident VAT registered companies.

Greek annual VAT returns no longer required

Annual VAT returns must be filed by both resident and non-resident companies. The filing deadline has been 20 May and 30 May, respectively, in the year following. Companies will now only have to complete their 2014 annual filing, but no further annual returns.

Monthly and quarterly Greek returns