Greece extends annual VAT return deadline

The Greek VAT office has announced an extension for the deadline of the 2014 annual VAT return. It was due on 20 May 2015 for non-resident VAT registered businesses, but the filling deadline has now been moved to 20 September 2015.

Greek resident VAT registered businesses were required to file by 30 April 2015.

The annual Greek VAT return will be dropped after this year.

Resident businesses generally file their Greek VAT returns on a monthly basis. The exception is those operating on a cash-basis accounting return. Non-resident companies with a Greek VAT number are required to file quarterly, with the returns due on the final working day of the month after the reporting quarter.