VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Greece extends islands reduced VAT rate - Avalara

Greece extends islands reduced VAT rate

  • Dec 25, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Greece extends islands reduced VAT rate

Greece is to extend the application of a 30% discount on its VAT rate for key holiday islands. The reduction will not continue to 30 June 2018

The islands include: Chios; Kos; Leros; Lesbos; and Somos. This is the last group of island to benefit from the tax subsidy, which has been gradually withdrawn following bail out of the country by the EU, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Click for free Greek VAT info

Need help with your Greek VAT compliance?



Researching Greek VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Greece VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/greece,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/greece,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/greece,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/greece,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/greece,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/greece,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/greece,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/greece,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara