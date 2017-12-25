Greece extends islands reduced VAT rate

Greece is to extend the application of a 30% discount on its VAT rate for key holiday islands. The reduction will not continue to 30 June 2018

The islands include: Chios; Kos; Leros; Lesbos; and Somos. This is the last group of island to benefit from the tax subsidy, which has been gradually withdrawn following bail out of the country by the EU, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund.