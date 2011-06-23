Greece increases reduced VAT in austerity measures
- Jun 23, 2011 | Richard Asquith
The Greek government has announced plans to reschedule food and soft drinks purchases from the reduced, 13% Greek VAT rate to the standard 23% rate. This change will come into effect on 1 September 2011.
This moves comes as part of a range of austerity measures designed to help unlock the latest round of bail out funding from the EU, ECB and IMF.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara