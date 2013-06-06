Greece introduces VAT warehouse deferment scheme to boost trade

Greece has followed many other EU member countries by introducing a VAT deferment / warehouse scheme to help attract importers and stimulate trade. The scheme will enable EU importers to bring in goods VAT free under certain circumstances.

Importers may now avoid the cash flow problems of having to declare and pay Greek VAT at the point of importation, and sell the goods on into free circulation. This only applies if the goods are for onward supply by aircraft of sea vessels. Importers must also have a regular amount of imports above €300k per annum to qualify, and then export over 90% of these imports. Importers must apply for a special approval to be granted the VAT exemption.

The new regime follows the rule provided by the EU VAT Directive, and is used to great effect in countries such as Ireland.