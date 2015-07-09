Greece new VAT rises in creditor talks

On 9 July, the Greek government offered new, austerity VAT rate increases to its creditors in an attempt to win new, third bailout, and potentially a small debt write off.

The VAT rises are accompanied with corporate tax increases - from 26% to 28% in 2016 - and the whole package is worth €12 billion compared to the last packaged offered by the Greeks of €8 billion.

The new rates will be retroactively introduced from 1 July 2015. They will be reviewed at the end of 2016 with a view to reversing them if other measures related to reducing tax avoidance prove more successful.