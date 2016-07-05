VATLive > Blog > European News > Greece to raise VAT registration threshold - Avalara

Greece to raise VAT registration threshold

  • Jul 5, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Greece is to propose an increase in its VAT registration threshold for resident companies.

The Ministry of Finance is to propose increasing the current annual threshold from €10,000 to €25,000. The implementation date will be 1 January 2017.

Non-resident companies must be VAT registered for the first taxable supply, subject to the local laws on registration and reverse charge.

