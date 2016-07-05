Greece to raise VAT registration threshold
Greece is to propose an increase in its VAT registration threshold for resident companies.
The Ministry of Finance is to propose increasing the current annual threshold from €10,000 to €25,000. The implementation date will be 1 January 2017.
Non-resident companies must be VAT registered for the first taxable supply, subject to the local laws on registration and reverse charge.
