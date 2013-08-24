Guernsey votes against VAT introduction

The Channel Island of Guernsey has voted against the introduction of a Goods & Sales Tax (similar to Value Added Tax).

The consultation with the public was taken as the costs of public health and pension spending become unmanageable. Instead, the public views taken suggest a rising of the retirement age would be the preferred method of balancing the deficit.

Its neighboring island of Jersey introduced GST in 2008 at 3%. It was then raised to 5% in 2011 to help fund rising government and social spending.