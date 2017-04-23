Gulf zero-rated VAT supplies
- Apr 23, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council have confirmed the supplies which will be zero-rated for VAT purposes. This means they will be charged without VAT, but suppliers can reclaim any input VAT incurred.
The list includes:
- Education
- Oil & gas
- Domestic transportation
- Health services
- Real estate
- Basic foodstuff (with central approval)
The GCC states plan to introduce a harmonised 5% VAT regime from 1 January 2018.
